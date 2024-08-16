ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,496,800 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 2,765,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.4 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
