ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,496,800 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 2,765,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.4 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

