Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.32

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00034888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

