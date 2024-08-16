Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.45% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

AQST has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of AQST opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $375.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,518 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,456,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.