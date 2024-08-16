Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.33. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 753,166 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 26.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 106.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.