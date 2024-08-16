Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,521,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,373,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 64,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 203,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

