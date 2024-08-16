Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF (BATS:CLSE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF (BATS:CLSE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 1.11% of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLSE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 50,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Convergence Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CLSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund establishes both long and short positions in US stocks. The actively managed fund intends to maintain a 50%-100% net long exposure. CLSE was launched on Dec 29, 2009 and is managed by Convergence.

