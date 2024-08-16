Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 654.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of PLTR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 34,838,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,483,332. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 268.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,580 shares of company stock worth $14,748,074. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

