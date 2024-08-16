Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 291,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 129,601 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period.

BATS IBMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,135 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

