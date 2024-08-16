Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $11.09 on Friday, reaching $526.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,370,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319,176. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.79 and its 200-day moving average is $486.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

