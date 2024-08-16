Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $325,000.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 1,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $25.68.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.
