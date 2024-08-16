Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 9,345 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 459,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,200,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. 572,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

