Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,444. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The company has a market cap of $378.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.