Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 5,347 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.60. 860,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,466. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

