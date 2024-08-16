Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

ARCT opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $545.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 396,505 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

