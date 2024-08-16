Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardent Health Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

ARDT opened at $16.97 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

