Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.93.

ARIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 3.7 %

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

ARIS stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $941.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,199.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.