ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of BATS:ARKG traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 4,051,513 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

