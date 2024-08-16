ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 1% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.10 and last traded at $131.79. Approximately 2,575,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,682,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.46.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 393.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

