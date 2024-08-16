Armata Pharmaceuticals’ (ARMP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARMP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 52,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,398. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $77.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

