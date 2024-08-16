ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArriVent BioPharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of AVBP stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 93,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,277. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Equities analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVBP. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $70,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $11,586,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

