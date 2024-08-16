ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 131,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,470. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,496,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,016,379. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

