Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

ARTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARTV

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ARTV opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

In other news, Director Yong-Jun Huh acquired 2,083,332 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at $23,239,644. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.