Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $580.00

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 571.50 ($7.30), with a volume of 480105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571 ($7.29).

ASCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.53) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.04) to GBX 568 ($7.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 428.67 ($5.47).

The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,758.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.90.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

