ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0370 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $24.47 million and $1.27 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03833611 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,321,861.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

