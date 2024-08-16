Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWH Free Report ) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

