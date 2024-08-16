Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Shares of AWH stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aspira Women’s Health
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.