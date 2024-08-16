Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 798,759 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 166.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.81% of Logitech International worth $123,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 86.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 255,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after buying an additional 306,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LOGI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 288,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,480. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.