Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,131,743 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,743 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.98% of Liberty Broadband worth $76,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. 828,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,320. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

