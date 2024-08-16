Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $97,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.00. 580,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,132. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

