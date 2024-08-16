Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 385,058 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $387,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,336,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $591.54. The company has a market cap of $533.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.38 and a 200-day moving average of $507.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNH. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

