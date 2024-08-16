Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $19.39 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9,273.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 243,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. 157,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

