Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $22.77 Million Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of Option Care Health worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,513.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

OPCH stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 953,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,957. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

