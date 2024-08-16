Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.37 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of First Solar worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,949,855. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.36.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.40. 1,479,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

