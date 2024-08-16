Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $25.34 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $25,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 27,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 192.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 21.4% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 28,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $110.99. 1,950,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,742. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $126.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.62.

Get Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.