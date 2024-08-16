Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $786.24 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,525 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises about 1.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.43% of PDD worth $786,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PDD by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,550,000. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in PDD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of PDD traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $149.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.31. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

