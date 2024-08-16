Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $87.47 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 222,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $87,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.53. 4,235,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,879. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

