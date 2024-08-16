Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,816 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $59,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,109. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

