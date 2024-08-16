Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after buying an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,647.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALGN traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $375.68. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

