Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 632,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.85% of BankUnited worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,007 shares of company stock valued at $846,320 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

