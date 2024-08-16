Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,717 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Nutanix worth $23,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1,316.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -742.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $73.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

