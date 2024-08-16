Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 33,760 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,760 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $207,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.74 and a 200 day moving average of $353.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

