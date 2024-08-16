Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 366,025 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 136.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $26,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AZEK by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in AZEK by 24.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $523,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AZEK by 5,452.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 1,950,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

