Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,583,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,083,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of SEA worth $184,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 78.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

SE stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,192. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

