Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,956 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.29% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 696,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,701. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

