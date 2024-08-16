Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 27,590 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,590 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Okta worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 7,678.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Okta by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Okta by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Okta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,677. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

