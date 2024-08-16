Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 314,982 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314,982 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $72,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

