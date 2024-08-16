Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $75.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,609,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 82.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 662,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 299,658 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,554,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 37.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 184,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 293.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.