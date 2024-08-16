AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.29. 64,397,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,021. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.61. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 76,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

