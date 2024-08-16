AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $31.36

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $30.37. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 6,184,565 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

