Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Financial Analysis

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Astrana Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $10.95 billion 1.75 $605.71 million $4.60 32.18 Astrana Health $1.59 billion 1.68 $60.72 million $1.32 36.14

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Booz Allen Hamilton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.57% 65.80% 10.51% Astrana Health 4.29% 10.22% 5.86%

Risk and Volatility

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Booz Allen Hamilton and Astrana Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 2 7 0 2.60 Astrana Health 0 0 4 1 3.20

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus target price of $156.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Booz Allen Hamilton.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Astrana Health on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

