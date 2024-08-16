Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATXS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.73. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,119,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,445,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

